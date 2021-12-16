Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 652.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,429 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,749,000. Camden National Bank raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 164.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $128.41 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $123.51 and a 12 month high of $131.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.97.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.