Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,540,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,215,000 after buying an additional 98,325 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 296,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,961,000 after buying an additional 9,003 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 75,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 78,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB opened at $56.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.16. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $55.99 and a 1-year high of $57.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

