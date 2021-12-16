Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 24.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 48.9% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.87.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $179.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.31 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The company has a market cap of $66.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.80%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $1,212,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,636 shares of company stock worth $6,940,012. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

