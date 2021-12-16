Capital (LON:CAPD) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $80.43

Capital Limited (LON:CAPD)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 80.43 ($1.06) and traded as low as GBX 78.10 ($1.03). Capital shares last traded at GBX 80 ($1.06), with a volume of 224,677 shares trading hands.

CAPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 124 ($1.64) target price on shares of Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Capital from GBX 125 ($1.65) to GBX 127 ($1.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.57. The company has a market capitalization of £152.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 81.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 80.43.

In related news, insider David Abery sold 17,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.11), for a total value of £14,880.60 ($19,665.12).

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

