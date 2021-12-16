Capital One Financial Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for EQT in a report released on Tuesday, December 14th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $4.69 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.25.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup began coverage on EQT in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.45.

Shares of EQT opened at $20.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.11. EQT has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $23.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. EQT had a positive return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in EQT by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,692,270 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $594,170,000 after acquiring an additional 467,516 shares during the last quarter. Yale University bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth $263,059,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of EQT by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,588,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $280,207,000 after buying an additional 543,609 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth $169,716,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of EQT by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,223,000 after buying an additional 1,169,417 shares in the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas producer to reacquire up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

