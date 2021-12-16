Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Short Interest Update

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 770,100 shares, a growth of 387.7% from the November 15th total of 157,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRLFF opened at $3.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.05. Cardinal Energy has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $4.36.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRLFF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses to explore and produce oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its operational areas include Midale, which is located in Weyburn Saskatchewan; Southern Alberta; East Central Alberta; and North Area of Canada.

