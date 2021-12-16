Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Short Interest Update

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decrease of 66.6% from the November 15th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CABGY. HSBC cut shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CABGY traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.18. 58,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,838. Carlsberg A/S has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.68.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

