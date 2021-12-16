Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $37.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

CABGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlsberg A/S currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of Carlsberg A/S stock opened at $33.18 on Wednesday. Carlsberg A/S has a one year low of $29.12 and a one year high of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.05 and its 200 day moving average is $34.68.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

