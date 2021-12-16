Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Carvana were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $335.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.85.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total transaction of $46,230.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,257 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,458. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $226.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $284.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.05. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $215.66 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The company has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.21 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

