Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Down 7%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) shares dropped 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $245.49 and last traded at $245.54. Approximately 102,262 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,323,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $264.02.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Carvana from $335.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.85.

The stock has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.21 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.05.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total transaction of $46,230.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total transaction of $2,938,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,257 shares of company stock worth $6,064,458. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

