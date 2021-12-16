Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) vs. OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Head to Head Review

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) and OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Carver Bancorp has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OceanFirst Financial has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Carver Bancorp and OceanFirst Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carver Bancorp -13.69% -14.36% -0.57% OceanFirst Financial 27.87% 7.32% 0.95%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Carver Bancorp and OceanFirst Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carver Bancorp $26.50 million 1.33 -$3.90 million N/A N/A OceanFirst Financial $453.53 million 2.76 $63.31 million $1.95 10.80

OceanFirst Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Carver Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.2% of Carver Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of OceanFirst Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Carver Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of OceanFirst Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Carver Bancorp and OceanFirst Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carver Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A OceanFirst Financial 0 1 5 1 3.00

OceanFirst Financial has a consensus target price of $24.64, indicating a potential upside of 17.01%. Given OceanFirst Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OceanFirst Financial is more favorable than Carver Bancorp.

Summary

OceanFirst Financial beats Carver Bancorp on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies. Carver Bancorp was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania. The company is headquartered in Red Bank, NJ.

