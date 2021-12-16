Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Astria Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on therapies to treat allergic and immunological diseases. The company’s program include STAR-0215, is a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. Astria Therapeutics, formerly known as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in BOSTON. “

Get Catabasis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ATXS opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.32. The company has a market cap of $71.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.46. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $47.82.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.31. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.36) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,323,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,765,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,746,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,115,000.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E. Shoelson on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (ATXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.