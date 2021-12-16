Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $192.53.

CE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

NYSE:CE traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.57. 9,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,922. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Celanese has a 1 year low of $115.42 and a 1 year high of $174.04. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.82.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Celanese will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

In related news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 581,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,580,000 after acquiring an additional 79,726 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 16.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 2,095.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 74,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,271,000 after buying an additional 71,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Celanese by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,097,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,995,000 after buying an additional 61,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

