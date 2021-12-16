Centene (NYSE:CNC) PT Raised to $90.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut shares of Centene from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.25.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene stock opened at $83.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a PE ratio of 67.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51. Centene has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $83.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.87 and a 200-day moving average of $69.38.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Centene will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total transaction of $3,985,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,326 shares of company stock worth $8,791,067 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Centene by 4.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,512,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,189 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Centene by 6.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,259,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,361,000 after buying an additional 1,266,668 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Centene by 1.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,520,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,388,000 after buying an additional 165,333 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,215,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,449,000 after purchasing an additional 184,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,303,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,612,000 after purchasing an additional 208,390 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.