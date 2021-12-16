Centric Swap (CNS) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. One Centric Swap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Centric Swap has traded 29.9% lower against the US dollar. Centric Swap has a market cap of $3.07 million and $2.53 million worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00055481 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,009.30 or 0.08211005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00077500 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,845.43 or 1.00034977 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00052729 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Centric Swap Coin Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Swap Coin Trading

