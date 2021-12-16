Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Shares Gap Down to $31.90

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.90, but opened at $30.39. Cerevel Therapeutics shares last traded at $30.27, with a volume of 4,044 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CERE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cerevel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 2.78.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.83) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Renger sold 55,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $2,192,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $982,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,086,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,058,000 after acquiring an additional 443,632 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 423,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,485,000 after acquiring an additional 40,670 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 13,690 shares during the period.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERE)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

