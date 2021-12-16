Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Shares Gap Up to $30.65

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.65, but opened at $33.00. Cerevel Therapeutics shares last traded at $31.03, with a volume of 495 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CERE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 2.78.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.83) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Renger sold 55,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $2,192,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERE)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.