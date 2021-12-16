CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Shares Up 14.8%

Shares of CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL) shot up 14.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.02 and last traded at C$1.01. 283,968 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 138,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.58, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of C$367.90 million and a PE ratio of -41.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.38.

In other news, Senior Officer Tralisa Maraj sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.50, for a total value of C$127,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,577.

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in three petroleum agreements and petroleum prospecting licenses, including Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara blocks that cover an area of approximately 11,005.2 square kilometers located in offshore and onshore Guyana.

