Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.25

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18.25 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18.75 ($0.25), with a volume of 4210890 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.75 ($0.25).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.79) price target on shares of Chaarat Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Chaarat Gold alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £129.26 million and a P/E ratio of -18.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 20.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 22.33.

In related news, insider Martin Andersson purchased 1,448,437 shares of Chaarat Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of £347,624.88 ($459,395.90).

Chaarat Gold Company Profile (LON:CGH)

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Chaarat Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chaarat Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.