ChainX Market Cap Reaches $21.51 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One ChainX coin can now be bought for approximately $1.91 or 0.00003972 BTC on exchanges. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $21.51 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ChainX has traded down 20.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00055485 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,018.37 or 0.08337794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00078755 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,195.47 or 1.00001605 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00052844 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002694 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 11,238,875 coins. ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

