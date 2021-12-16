Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $645.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $810.00. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CHTR. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $825.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $740.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $786.08.

CHTR opened at $617.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $585.45 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $682.89 and its 200 day moving average is $721.56. The stock has a market cap of $110.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 22.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 78.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 862,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,368,000 after buying an additional 380,229 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $714,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $712,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $2,476,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $204,000. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

