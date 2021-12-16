Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Cut to $37.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $52.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.46.

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $39.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.81. Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $34.64 and a 52-week high of $65.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $754.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Director Edie A. Ames acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.12 per share, for a total transaction of $74,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 97,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

