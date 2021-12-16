Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 3.20 Per Share

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Chemring Group’s previous dividend of $1.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of CHG stock opened at GBX 289 ($3.82) on Thursday. Chemring Group has a 1 year low of GBX 244.40 ($3.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 346 ($4.57). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 297.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 304.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £818.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 385 ($5.09) to GBX 355 ($4.69) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

