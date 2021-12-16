Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $141.60

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $141.60 and last traded at $141.58, with a volume of 1305 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $135.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.47.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 40.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK)

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

