Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Cut to $61.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $66.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CHWY. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.91.

Get Chewy alerts:

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $56.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,818.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.21 and its 200-day moving average is $75.96. Chewy has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $6,293,854.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,633 shares of company stock worth $8,141,622. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Chewy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,878,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,005,000 after purchasing an additional 329,632 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chewy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,351,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,283,000 after purchasing an additional 184,226 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Chewy by 426.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,038 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Chewy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,103,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Chewy by 26.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,801,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,694,000 after acquiring an additional 377,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.