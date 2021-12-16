Chia Network Price Down 11.6% Over Last 7 Days (XCH)

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. Chia Network has a market capitalization of $244.48 million and approximately $17.37 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chia Network coin can now be purchased for about $95.23 or 0.00195287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chia Network has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00055545 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,056.68 or 0.08319229 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00077913 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,832.49 or 1.00143060 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00052653 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,567,325 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chia Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

