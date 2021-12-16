Chicago Capital LLC Acquires 120 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTAS. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $466.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.70.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $457.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $432.47 and its 200 day moving average is $400.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $314.62 and a 12 month high of $461.44. The stock has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.95%.

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total transaction of $1,200,064.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.