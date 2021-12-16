Chicago Capital LLC Acquires 300 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CARR. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% during the third quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.7% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.5% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.5% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global stock opened at $53.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.76. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 19.12%.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

