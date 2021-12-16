Chicago Capital LLC Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 317.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,533 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 294.4% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 72,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,039 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $304.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $277.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.02. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $761.48 billion, a PE ratio of 93.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 518,247 shares of company stock valued at $168,807,946 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

