Chicago Capital LLC Has $456,000 Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Chicago Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,124 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,942,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Illumina by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,786,000. Simmons Bank bought a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total value of $41,804.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.86, for a total transaction of $118,648.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,307 shares of company stock worth $5,899,690 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ILMN. TheStreet lowered shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $429.75.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $391.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $61.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.33, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $437.68. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $341.03 and a 12-month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

