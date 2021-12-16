China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.40

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.40 and last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 151 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.29.

About China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY)

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for China CITIC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China CITIC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.