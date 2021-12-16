China Education Resources (CVE:CHN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

China Education Resources Inc. (CVE:CHN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 215000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 512.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04.

China Education Resources Company Profile (CVE:CHN)

China Education Resources Inc, an ed-tech company, provides education resources and services for teachers, students, parents, education professionals, and school administrators in the People's Republic of China and China. The company provides systems and contents for online/offline learning, training courses, and social media.

