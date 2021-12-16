Christina M. Francis Purchases 200 Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Director Christina M. Francis acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.82 per share, with a total value of $15,164.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CTRN stock traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.75. 11,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,201. The stock has a market cap of $626.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.79. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.45 and a 52 week high of $111.44.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.58. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 50.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Citi Trends by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Citi Trends in the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Citi Trends by 291.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 13,988 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Citi Trends by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Citi Trends by 408,145.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 408,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,517,000 after purchasing an additional 408,145 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTRN. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.