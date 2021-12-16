Christina M. Francis Purchases 200 Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Director Christina M. Francis acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.82 per share, with a total value of $15,164.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of CTRN stock traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.75. 11,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,201. The stock has a market cap of $626.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.79. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.45 and a 52 week high of $111.44.
Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.58. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 50.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTRN. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.
Citi Trends Company Profile
Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.
