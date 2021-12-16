Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Sees Large Volume Increase

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 280,054 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 289,558 shares.The stock last traded at $9.84 and had previously closed at $9.77.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVII. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. 43.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

