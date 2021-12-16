Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 23.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,264,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,452,000 after acquiring an additional 817,959 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 21,976.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 418,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,940,000 after acquiring an additional 416,447 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 23,697.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 316,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,845,000 after acquiring an additional 315,649 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 204.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 180,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,825,000 after acquiring an additional 121,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 13.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,910,000 after acquiring an additional 17,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $217.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 1.16. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $175.01 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.76 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 73.90% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.667 per share. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.82%.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.89.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

