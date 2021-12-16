Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $593.60 Million

Analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) will announce sales of $593.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $610.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $582.39 million. Cinemark reported sales of $98.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 504.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 70.88% and a negative return on equity of 131.22%. The company had revenue of $434.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.25) EPS. Cinemark’s revenue was up 1124.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNK. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cinemark in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNK traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.16. 1,954,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,971,841. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $27.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.93 and its 200-day moving average is $18.73.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

