CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $25.69

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.69 and last traded at $25.89, with a volume of 290 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $536.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.33.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 18.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in CIRCOR International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 52,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CIRCOR International in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in CIRCOR International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in CIRCOR International by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in CIRCOR International by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIRCOR International Company Profile (NYSE:CIR)

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

