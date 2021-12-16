Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) SVP Scott Thomas Sells 12,735 Shares

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) SVP Scott Thomas sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.34, for a total value of $1,188,684.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Cirrus Logic stock opened at $92.10 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.11 and a 12 month high of $103.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.83.
Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $465.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.38 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 332.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 678.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 28.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 135.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the second quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.
About Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.
