Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) SVP Scott Thomas Sells 12,735 Shares

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) SVP Scott Thomas sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.34, for a total value of $1,188,684.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $92.10 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.11 and a 12 month high of $103.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $465.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.38 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRUS. Barclays raised Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.83 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 332.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 678.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 28.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 135.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the second quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.