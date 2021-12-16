Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s 8th Largest Position

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 2.2% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,003,475,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,114,890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,384,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840,387 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 47,579,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,521,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426,193 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,330,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,395,542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,829,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,063,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.35.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $59.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $252.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.35 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.67.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.02%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.