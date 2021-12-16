Citigroup Boosts Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Price Target to $26.00

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a neutral rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $24.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 84.31, a P/E/G ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.93. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $25.86.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 4.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,258,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,178,000 after buying an additional 312,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,140,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,022,000 after buying an additional 107,296 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $917,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,303,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,285,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,430,000 after purchasing an additional 686,357 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

