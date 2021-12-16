Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY)

Stock analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Daimler Truck stock opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. Daimler Truck has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $19.90.

Daimler Truck Company Profile

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

