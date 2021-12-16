Citigroup Raises Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $685.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $585.00 to $685.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company reported a solid Q3 results, an even better outlook for Q4, and also delivered a big dividend increase and a robust buyback, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Broadcom should produce mid-single-digit sales growth through a cycle, with margin expansion and capital allocation driving earnings, free cash flows, and dividend growth per share at double-digit CAGR, Stein adds. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $646.97.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $639.86 on Monday. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $416.96 and a 12-month high of $644.75. The company has a market capitalization of $263.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $547.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $504.86.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.74%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 27.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total transaction of $1,587,883.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Broadcom by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $722,919,000 after acquiring an additional 55,885 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,417,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,860,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,172,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $170,713,000 after buying an additional 54,035 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.