Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

CTXR opened at $1.70 on Thursday. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $4.56. The company has a market cap of $248.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.13.

Several analysts have commented on CTXR shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 127.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 15,306 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is currently advancing four proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome.

