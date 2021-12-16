Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (OTCBB:CZFS) Plans Dividend of $0.47

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (OTCBB:CZFS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $195.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.46. Citizens Financial Services has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $65.00.

Get Citizens Financial Services alerts:

Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.05. Citizens Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 29.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Services will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citizens Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Citizens Financial Services

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.