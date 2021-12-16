Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.47. Citizens & Northern shares last traded at $24.95, with a volume of 32,271 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.03. The firm has a market cap of $399.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.41.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 million. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 10.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens & Northern Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Citizens & Northern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Citizens & Northern’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

In related news, Director Susan E. Hartley purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $50,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,557 shares of company stock worth $65,627. Insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 147,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after buying an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 389,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 27,521 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Citizens & Northern by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 8,969.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 33,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

