Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Bought by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,904 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 47.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,584,935 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,827,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980,448 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 14.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,824,691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $331,252,000 after acquiring an additional 351,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 8.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546,637 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $298,091,000 after acquiring an additional 196,446 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,013,915 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $236,173,000 after acquiring an additional 78,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 13.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,988,351 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $233,175,000 after acquiring an additional 241,013 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total value of $588,382.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $83.73 on Thursday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $78.07 and a one year high of $145.19. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.05.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 155.24% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. William Blair lowered Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.50.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

