CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Announces Earnings Results

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22), Fidelity Earnings reports. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 96.95%.
Shares of NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $12.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CleanSpark has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $42.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.48.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CleanSpark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.
About CleanSpark
CleanSpark, Inc is a sustainable bitcoin mining and energy technology company that is focused on solving modern energy challenges. It provides advanced energy software and control technology that allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. The company operates through the following business segments: Energy, Digital Currency Mining, and Other business activities.
