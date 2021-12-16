CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Announces Earnings Results

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22), Fidelity Earnings reports. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 96.95%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $12.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CleanSpark has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $42.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.48.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CleanSpark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in CleanSpark by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in CleanSpark by 867.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 19,359 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CleanSpark by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc is a sustainable bitcoin mining and energy technology company that is focused on solving modern energy challenges. It provides advanced energy software and control technology that allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. The company operates through the following business segments: Energy, Digital Currency Mining, and Other business activities.

