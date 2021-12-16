CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Issues Earnings Results

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22), Fidelity Earnings reports. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 96.95% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSK traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $12.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,670. CleanSpark has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $42.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

CLSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CleanSpark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CleanSpark by 10.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 16,036 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CleanSpark by 10.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CleanSpark by 5.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in CleanSpark by 867.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 19,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CleanSpark by 27.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. 28.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc is a sustainable bitcoin mining and energy technology company that is focused on solving modern energy challenges. It provides advanced energy software and control technology that allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. The company operates through the following business segments: Energy, Digital Currency Mining, and Other business activities.

