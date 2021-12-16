CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Issues Earnings Results

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22), Fidelity Earnings reports. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 96.95% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%.
Shares of NASDAQ CLSK traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $12.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,670. CleanSpark has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $42.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.01.
CLSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CleanSpark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.
CleanSpark Company Profile
CleanSpark, Inc is a sustainable bitcoin mining and energy technology company that is focused on solving modern energy challenges. It provides advanced energy software and control technology that allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. The company operates through the following business segments: Energy, Digital Currency Mining, and Other business activities.
See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.