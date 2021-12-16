Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $24.88

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.88 and last traded at $24.98, with a volume of 12929 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clear Secure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.21.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.81 million. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter worth about $396,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,003,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Clear Secure by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 982,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,338,000 after purchasing an additional 229,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU)

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

