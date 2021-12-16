ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Major Shareholder Acquires $13,800.00 in Stock

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) major shareholder Edward D. Bagley bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $13,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of ClearOne stock opened at $1.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.13 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68. ClearOne, Inc. has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $4.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ClearOne had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $6.99 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered ClearOne from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearOne stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) by 44.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,567 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of ClearOne worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ClearOne, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. Its products include professional audio conferencing, speakerphones, professional microphones, and video collaboration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

